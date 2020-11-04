Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.84). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

