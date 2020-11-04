Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CCAP opened at $13.31 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $833,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

