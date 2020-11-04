Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.40 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

