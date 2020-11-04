CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.