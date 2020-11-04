CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CRAI opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

