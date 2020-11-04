Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,940,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 719,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 159,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.