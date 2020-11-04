Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.39.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.02 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock valued at $49,801,758. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

