COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CICOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CICOY stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.46. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

