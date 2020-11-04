Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

GLW stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.73, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

