Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

