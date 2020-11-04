CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong acquired 27,500 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares in the company, valued at $334,975.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769 over the last three months.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

