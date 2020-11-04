Cormark Comments on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.69.

CS opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a market cap of $688.34 million and a P/E ratio of -46.22. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.77.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

