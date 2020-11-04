Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.22

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 1388408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

