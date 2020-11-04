Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

CTB opened at $36.47 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

