Contrasting Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) & Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $1.01 billion 0.05 -$12.44 million ($0.28) -3.86 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -1.92% -11.05% -3.48% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corp. engages in the sale of upscale decorative home and lifestyle goods. Its portfolio of products includes bath and body, bed, craft supplies, dinning and kitchen, furniture, gifts and more, gourmet food, holiday and party, home decors, luggage, outdoor, pets, small appliances, and toys. The company was founded by Lloyd Ross in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

