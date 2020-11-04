Contrasting Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) & Nordstrom (OTCMKTS:JWN)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom -3.75% -42.65% -2.60%

This table compares Stage Stores and Nordstrom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Nordstrom $15.52 billion 0.13 $496.00 million $3.37 3.96

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Volatility & Risk

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordstrom has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stage Stores and Nordstrom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordstrom 4 10 2 0 1.88

Nordstrom has a consensus target price of $26.53, indicating a potential upside of 98.60%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nordstrom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

