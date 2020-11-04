Contrasting Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and First Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FBNC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Bancorp 25.52% 8.67% 1.16%

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Bancorp $308.70 million 2.38 $92.05 million $3.10 8.16

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

