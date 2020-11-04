Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNFR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

