Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

In other news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,539 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.