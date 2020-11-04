Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.25 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.84. Compugen has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

