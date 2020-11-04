Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $342.57 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $84.32 or 0.00611229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $342.57 million and $64.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000492 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,062,776 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

