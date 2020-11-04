Comparing Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Dover Motorsports (OTCMKTS:DVD)

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Wizard Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 0.26 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.30 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Wizard Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wizard Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Wizard Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.