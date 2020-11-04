Comparing Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Mayville Engineering (OTCMKTS:MEC)

Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering 0.28% 0.55% 0.30%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mayville Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mayville Engineering has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Mayville Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering $519.70 million 0.39 -$4.75 million $1.11 9.17

Stamford Industrial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mayville Engineering.

Risk & Volatility

Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamford Industrial Group Company Profile

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers; and manufactures stamped and fabricated metal products. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

