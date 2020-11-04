Comparing Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) & Hollund Industrial Marine (NASDAQ:HIMR)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 3 3 0 2.29 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos presently has a consensus price target of $16.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Volatility & Risk

Sonos has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.34 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -304.40 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollund Industrial Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonos beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

