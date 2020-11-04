Comparing Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudson Capital and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 67.84%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Capital and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 8.64 -$62.00 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.39 $3.34 million $0.16 13.31

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 1.21% 7.57% 3.04%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

