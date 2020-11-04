Comparing Glen Rose Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GLRP) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Glen Rose Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GLRP) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Rose Petroleum has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glen Rose Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Rose Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.07

Glen Rose Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glen Rose Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Rose Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 9 3 0 0 1.25

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $162.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,339.89%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Glen Rose Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glen Rose Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Rose Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Rose Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy -127.63% -30.44% -2.86%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Glen Rose Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Rose Petroleum

Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, UHC Petroleum Corporation, produces and sells crude oil in Edwards County, Texas. Its petroleum leaseholds consist of the Wardlaw Lease, which covers an area of approximately 10,562 gross acres; and the Adamson Lease covering approximately 997 gross acres, as well as 85 wellbores. The company was formerly known as United Heritage Corporation and changed its name to Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation in May 2008. Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

