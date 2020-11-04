Comparing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (NYSE:GZPFY)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17% Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 9.01% 9.09% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $43.03 million 0.22 -$7.65 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $39.02 billion 0.42 $6.20 billion $6.66 2.58

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 2.86 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributed and marketed its fuels through 1,863 filling stations. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

