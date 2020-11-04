Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €3.90 by Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.98 ($5.86).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €4.38 ($5.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.16. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.