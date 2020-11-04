Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

NYSE:TDG opened at $508.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

