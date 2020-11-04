Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 692,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,062 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Micron Technology by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

