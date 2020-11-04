Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Helen of Troy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

