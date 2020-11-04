Comerica Bank Sells 94,229 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,229 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after buying an additional 1,330,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

