Comerica Bank Sells 7,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

