Comerica Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

