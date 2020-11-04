Comerica Bank Sells 2,867 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,522,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

