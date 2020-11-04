Comerica Bank Sells 13,242 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.38% of PotlatchDeltic worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 169.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 106,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

