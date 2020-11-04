Comerica Bank Sells 121 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

