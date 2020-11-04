Comerica Bank Sells 1,150 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

