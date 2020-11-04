Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 204.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

