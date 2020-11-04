Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 152.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,302,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

