Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

