Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of QTS Realty Trust worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 945,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,567,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 804,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 123,947 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,116,169 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.