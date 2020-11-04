Comerica Bank Purchases 913 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.74 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.58. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.