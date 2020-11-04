Comerica Bank Purchases 39,241 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.46% of Element Solutions worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

