Comerica Bank Purchases 14,902 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

TECH stock opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.