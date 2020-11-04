Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.