Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

