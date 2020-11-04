Comerica Bank Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

