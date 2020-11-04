Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.95 and its 200 day moving average is $395.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.