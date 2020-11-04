Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,766 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,881,399. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

